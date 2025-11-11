Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON SCF opened at GBX 333.80 on Tuesday. Schroder Income Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 249 and a 1 year high of GBX 336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Income Growth

In other Schroder Income Growth news, insider June Aitken acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

