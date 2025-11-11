ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) vs. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and ScanSource”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 0.78 -$211.00 million ($0.25) -126.70 ScanSource $3.00 billion 0.30 $71.55 million $3.21 12.86

Risk and Volatility

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ScanSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of ScanSource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of ScanSource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hillenbrand and ScanSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 5 0 0 2.00 ScanSource 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. ScanSource has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than ScanSource.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -0.63% 13.53% 3.82% ScanSource 2.35% 9.38% 4.87%

Summary

ScanSource beats Hillenbrand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

