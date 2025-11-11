Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IVOG opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.23 and a 1-year high of $124.73.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

