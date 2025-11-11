Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SANM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $50,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $63,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $61,946,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after buying an additional 372,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $40,933,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

