Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 441 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $709.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $646.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

