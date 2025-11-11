Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $209,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $13,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lam Research by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $225,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.