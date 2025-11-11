Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Trading 7.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 16,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 5,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Salzgitter Trading Up 4.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
