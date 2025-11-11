Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Saia were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

SAIA opened at $277.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.09. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.67.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

