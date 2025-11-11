RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.