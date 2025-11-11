RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $422,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of -717.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

