RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 9.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 160,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 18.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,746,000 after acquiring an additional 240,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

