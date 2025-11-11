Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 464,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 137,833 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MannKind by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MannKind by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 94,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

