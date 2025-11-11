Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Ceva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ceva

Ceva Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ceva stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.32. Ceva has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ceva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ceva by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 121,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ceva in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ceva

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.