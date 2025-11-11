Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 9,700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $80,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.

Shares of WM stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

