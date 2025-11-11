Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 40,442 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in IDEX by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

NYSE:IEX opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

