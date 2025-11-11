Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 33,310 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 47.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

