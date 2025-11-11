Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 12,873 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Itron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,962.76. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

