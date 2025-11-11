Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,111 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $207.04 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

