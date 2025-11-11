Robeco Schweiz AG Has $91.30 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,077 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 2.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $91,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.2%

RRX opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $182.70.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

