Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

