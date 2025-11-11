Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,398 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 606.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,729 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.95. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.