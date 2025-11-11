Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,433 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 19.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 96,784 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.73%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

