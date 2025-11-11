Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 63.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 971,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $205.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

