Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 908,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

