Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FirstCash by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in FirstCash by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $935.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $455,521.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,314.48. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.