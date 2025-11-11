Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,304 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

