Research Solutions (RSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $12.2930 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Research Solutions had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Research Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Research Solutions from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Research Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 83.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

