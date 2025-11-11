Research Analysts Set Expectations for PAG FY2025 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $13.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.90. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 890,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

