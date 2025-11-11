Research Analysts Set Expectations for EYPT FY2025 Earnings

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%.The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $11.35 on Monday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Institutional Trading of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

