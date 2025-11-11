Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera FY2025 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

EMA opened at C$67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$69.62.

In related news, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total value of C$1,987,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,272.75. This represents a 70.11% decrease in their position. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total value of C$51,530.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at C$22,844.80. This represents a 69.28% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,494 shares of company stock worth $3,213,691. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

