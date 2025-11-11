Rathbones Group PLC Sells 21,163 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

