Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.