Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

