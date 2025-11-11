Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 740.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Generac by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

