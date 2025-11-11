Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,475,608.64. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 487,658 shares of company stock worth $154,461,520 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $317.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

