Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after purchasing an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.