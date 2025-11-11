Q3 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC Issued By Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $43.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

