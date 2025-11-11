Q3 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation Issued By Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Shares of AN stock opened at $193.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $62,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 144.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,957,000 after buying an additional 217,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

