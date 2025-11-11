Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
Pulse Seismic Stock Up 1.1%
TSE:PSD traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.29. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$143.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.36.
About Pulse Seismic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Seismic
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.