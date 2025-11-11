Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 1.1%

TSE:PSD traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.29. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$143.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

About Pulse Seismic

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.