Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,094 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 222,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 772,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 333.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,253 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

