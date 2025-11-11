Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Quarry LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $349.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average of $307.96.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,370 shares of company stock worth $50,143,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

