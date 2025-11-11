Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

