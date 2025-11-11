Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,785 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,017,000 after acquiring an additional 695,627 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

