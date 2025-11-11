Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 348.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

