Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.