Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.62 and traded as high as $218.23. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $214.30, with a volume of 90,415 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $178.09 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 80.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 41.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

