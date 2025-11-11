Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Price

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

