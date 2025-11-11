Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MP Materials by 181.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

