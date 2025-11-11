Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $450.23 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $469.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

