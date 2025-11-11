Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 898 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.62. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

